Ayawaso By-Election: UNDP Condemns Violence And Shooting Incident

Accra, January 31, 2019 – The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has been following the ongoing bye-election in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, with keen interest, as this is a further illustration of the democratic process that is imbedded in Ghana.

However, our attention has been drawn to media reports of violence and a shooting incidence by unidentified armed men at the La Bawalashie Presby JHS polling station during the bye-election, leading to the injury of at least six people.

We strongly condemn such impunity and brazen acts of violence which undermine Ghana’s hard-earned democracy and peace.

Ghana as a pillar of stability in the subregion, must not become complacent. We call on all to avoid violence and the use of inflammatory language that could further increase tensions.

Signed By:

Ms. Gita Welch

Resident Representative (a.i)