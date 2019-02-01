Khartoum has all what it takes to breakthrough a peace deal in CAR

The Author

Simply by virtue of its current ethnic diversity, distribution and composition, Sudan has every reason to be dubbed, a microcosm of Africa; Historically and since ancient times, Sudan with its vast and fertile plains and hospitable people, has been a safe haven, destination and rather a melting pot for successive waves migrations, settlement inter- marriages of various ethnic groups in Africa. In fact some demographic and genealogical studies indicate that, at least one third of Sudanese citizens today, could easily his/her ethnic linage and backgrounds in West Africa.

Historians likewise, reveal a long-standing cultural and commercial relations, between ancient Sudanese kingdoms with their counterparts in West Africa Wadai, Mali, Ghana,Songhai..etc. As a matter of fact, the late Al-Tayeb Mohammad Al-Tayeb, one of the famous Sudanese historians and writers, noted that during his visit to Nigeria in 1979, where he with Mohammed Al-Nasser Al-Kabir, the eminent sheikh of Al-Qadiriyah religious sect in Kano Nigeria, the latter told him that Sudan's relationship with the city of Kano dates back to the period of Meroitic civilization, the powerful Kushite state in the Middle Nile region of the Sudan, lasting from the fourth century BCE to the fourth century CE.

Similarly, Sudan's geographic location has made of it, a major transit point for the millions of Africans mainly from West Africa, in their sacred journey every year, to holy shrines in Mecca (Hajj). Obviously these population movements and interactions, over the years to and fro, were bound to leave behind a hallmark impact on the cultural relations between the Sudan and the people of this region.

Against the backdrop of the above historical prelude, crystallizes the confirmation of the cultural and ethnic relations that bind Sudan to its African environment. In this context likewise, Sudan's relations with a neighboring country such as Central Africa Republic (CAR), has never been an exception to that rule; it must suffice here to refer to the fact that, ten common interstate tribes in the border lines, do interconnect Sudan and CAR. Therefore Sudan’s peace initiative, should not raise eyebrows, on the contrary, should be sufficiently commonplace.

Beside the factor of geographical proximity, interestingly the very same rationale and premises, which prompted, inspired and qualified Khartoum, to unleash its brave and timely initiative, making an exceptionally big stride in restoring peace and stability in the State of South Sudan couple of months ago, crystallizes anew with regard the conflict in CAR, encouraging Khartoum to extend the very helping hand to its immediate neighbor to the west, taking into account that , African Union's Peace and Reconciliation Initiative for Central Africa Republic, launched in 2011, has unfortunately failed ever since, to achieve the desired peace and reconciliation.

As a matter of fact, despite the current unhidden economic challenges Sudan currently undergoing, Sudan voluntarily opted to fully host CAR’s peace talks. Stemming from a firm sense of responsibility towards peace and stability of its region; a challenge Sudan has already proved to be up to, beyond any doubt. On the other hand, It’s continuation of efforts and responsibilities Sudan has been unabatedly shouldering, however, without due recognition from international community albeit - in the fight against terrorism, illegal immigration and human trafficking, These honorable Sudanese positions in return, pours cold water and brings yet further shame and embarrassment upon some western circles, that continue barefacedly, in stereotyping the Sudan the otherwise.

Khartoum has repeatedly emphasized that its desire for an intervention to boost chances of peaceful settlement in Central Africa Republic, remains motivated and caused by its own immediate internal and national security concerns and not necessarily for the interest of any other party. Sudanese unabated diplomatic efforts finally fructified in reassuring the western and neighboring stakeholders vis-a vis its sincerity, securing thereafter their blessing for a Sudanese role in resolving the conflict in CAR under the umbrella of the African Union.

They say when fire starts at a neighbor's house; you should help with a bucket of water, lest, it causes damage to your own home; as was the case South Sudan, the teetering of CAR on the precipice of renewing violence, was bound to militate in a way or another, against Khartoum’s economic and national security; paving the way for instance to the dissemination of illegal arms, the increasing smuggling of subsidized commodities, and much worse, the infiltration of armed Darfur movements into the Sudan, which in fact prompted Khartoum the idea of tripartite joint border forces, with both Chad and CAR which has been operating successfully since the year 2012.

Individually, Sudanese initiative stands on solid ground; as comes to complement, activate and operates under the supervision and umbrella of the African Union. It enjoys the support of the permanent members of the Security Council, as well as the neighboring countries, which in return manifested their keenness and blessing, by sending high-level delegations to Khartoum to attend the launching ceremony of the peace talks on January 24, with a wide participation of almost all parties to the conflict, regional and international civil society organizations.

In the footsteps of its rich experience vis-à-vis the conflict in neighboring South Sudan; and due to scores of factors, Sudan’s peace initiative possess all what it takes, to breakthrough the deadlock, and bring to an end to the long- elusive peace and stability; reservoir of in-depth understanding of the conflict in CAR, thorough knowledge of the underlying components and mechanisms, besides, adequate awareness of the complex international and regional political intersections associated with the conflict, and more importantly, the availability of a sincere desire and a genuine interest in ending the conflict.

The latest news from Khartoum's negotiating halls, indicate that the parties have already embarked in direct negotiations for the first time since the start of negotiations. The mediation team, under the auspices of experts and diplomats, with remarkable qualifications and experience from Sudan and African Union, has already embarked on presenting the parties with draft proposals, with aim of reconciling and bridging gaps between parties’ positions, on outstanding issues under discussions; mainly security arrangements, governance and the distribution of power and wealth.

Guided by, the inevitability of finding African solutions to African problems, besides, AU’s ambitious vision and roadmap of Silencing the Guns by 2020, Khartoum is betting on its ability to persuade the warring parties, not only to renounce violence and extremism, but also the importance of adhering to the principle of reconciliation, renunciation of rigid positions, outdated convictions and the narrow political interests, for the sake of the motherland in order to safeguard a better and promising future for the coming generations. Africa today is increasingly determined to move beyond the era of conflicts and divisions, towards development and prosperity.