25-Year Old Female Armed Robber Jailed 14 Years

A 25-year old female armed robber who led two other robbers to snatch a motor bike from its owner at gunpoint, has been jailed 14 years by an Aflao Circuit Court. Sitsofe Dorvlo, unemployed, pleaded guilty to conspiracy and robbery.

Her male accomplices, named only as Agbezuke and Confi are still on the run.

Police Chief Inspector Mr. Seth Appau of Aflao told the court presided over by Mr. Ali Baba Abature that the convict and the complainant, Godsway Dodzi, 24, a motor rider, live at Abor and Afife, Ketu North and Keta Municipalities respectively.

He said on January 22, this year, the convict and her group hatched the plot to rob a motorcycle from anybody possible.

Mr. Appau said at about 1930 hours that evening, the convict approached and requested the victim at the public bus terminal at Afife to take her on his bike to Abor at a fee and he obliged.

He said on reaching a spot near an LPG station by the Aflao-Accra Highway, the convict directed the victim to take a narrow route off the highway for her to pick a load.

Mr Appau ssid shortly after entering the pathway, the convict asked the victim to halt the bike and soon, two young men, one of them wielding a gun, emerged from the bush and all three, including Dorvlo, accosted him.

The prosecution said at gun point, they collected the Haojue bike and all three fled on it.

Mr. Appau said investigations led to the arrest of Dorvlo at her hideout after the victim made a report at the Abor Police Station.

He said Dovlo then mentioned her accomplices and also assisted in retrieving the bike from an abandoned uncompleted house in a thick bush at Havene near Abor.

Source: GNA