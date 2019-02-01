Jonmoore International Limited: Twenty Years Of Driving Ghana's Transport And Logistics Industry

The transport and logistics industry in Ghana is a key contributor to the country's economy. It provides an efficient and cost effective means of moving goods and materials from one place to the other for operators in industries in the construction, manufacturing, food processing, brewery, oil and gas, and mining sectors.

Successive governments have over the years, implemented measures to create an enabling environment for the sector to thrive even as it supports national development. Jonmoore International is one of the outstanding companies that operate within this enabling environment and which is creating shared value by developing profitable business strategies that deliver tangible social benefits to the people of Ghana, as well as some other countries within West Africa.

A COMPELLING HISTORY

Established in 1995 as a specialised project logistics service provider by a young entrepreneur, Hilton John Mitchell, Jonmoore was re-constituted and expanded in 1998 into a Transport and Project Logistics Company, offering specialised and standard transport services in Ghana and the West African sub-region.

From a small start-up business in Tema with a few vehicles serving a small number of clients, the company has come a long way to a large company with diverse fleet including:

Prime movers

Bulk tankers

Flatbed trailers

Low loaders with a maximum capacity of 140 tons

Modular trailers with a capacity of up to 480tons

Mobile and Crawler cranes of up to 400 ton capacity

Telehandlers and forklifts of up to 16 ton capacity

Small load rigids and 4x4 pick-ups.

SERVICES PROVIDED

Jonmoore International provides world class services to its clients in Ghana and across the West African sub region. These services include heavy and abnormal transport, general transport, warehousing and storage, international freight forwarding and project management.

CONTRIBUTION TO NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT

The company has contributed significantly to the country's socio-economic development by creating employment for close to 200 Ghanaians as well as through regular contribution of taxes to the State.

Jonmoore, has since its inception, demonstrated its commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility by assisting communities both within and outside its areas of operations. The company recognises the need to give back to society in a relevant and tangible manner to improve the quality of life in local communities. One recent initiative was a four-day mobile dental screening and outreach programme for four communities in the Volta Region, specifically Vekolenu, Hohoe, Tsito and Abutia.

It has a long standing relationship with the Eugemot Foundation in Vekolenu, Volta Region, specifically in connection to the Eugemot Home and the Peggy Good School. In 2017, Jonmoore donated a 50Kva transformer and bore the total cost for all electrical related issues to connect the Foundation to the national grid in order to provide the home and the school with electrical supply. Jonmoore has also established an educational trust to support students from the Eugemot Home who are pursuing university education. On a quarterly basis, the company provides the home with food items for its upkeep and on a yearly basis, provides any needed infrastructure development.

Another education project, which Jonmoore has supported over the years, is that of the Tema Traditional Council. It provides access to education to brilliant students within the community who do not have the means.

COMMITMENT TO HIGH STANDARDS

Jonmoore's success over the past two decades can be attributed to its commitment to adhere to safety and quality standards, specifically its strong adherence to safety and compliance with the required standards for execution of services.In recognition of this, Jonmoore has been certified by the international occupational health and safety management system with OHSAS 18001, an internationally recognised standard, which helps organisations manage occupational health and safety, minimise risk and keep the workplace safe. ISO 9001, which specifies requirements for quality management system and ISO 14001, prescribes the requirements for an effective environmental management system.

In addition to quality operational standards, Jonmoore also attained anti-bribery and anti-corruption certification to validate its integrity in business transactions. Upon a comprehensive due diligence process on its operations, Jonmoore is certified by TRACE, the world's leading anti-bribery standard-setting organisation.

REWARD FOR EXCELLENCE

While pursuing its vision to be a leader in the West African sub-region for transport and project logistics, road haulage and affiliated services, Jonmoore's efforts have gained recognition through numerous awards. These include Ghana Oil and Gas Awards for Oil and Gas Service Company of the Year (Lifting) for 2016 and 2017, and Oil and Gas Service Company of the Year 2018. From the Ghana Shippers Awards, Jonmoore was awarded the Project and Heavy Lift Forwarder of the Year in 2017 and 2018. In December 2018, Jonmoore was also awarded the Best Haulage Company of the Year 2017 by the Ghana Logistics & Transport Awards (GLOTA).

THE FORCE BEHIND THE PERFORMANCE

Every business requires the best employees who buy into and live its vision. Jonmoore is fortunate to have such a team. The company recognises that investing in employee development is crucial to its success. To this end, it has provided the necessary training both in Ghana and abroad to build the capacity of its staff to enable them to provide even better service delivery to clients. Consequently, the company has well-trained, experienced and professional employees who continue to contribute to the realisation of its vision. It is worth emphasising that Jonmoore prides itself on the ability of its dedicated management and staff to exceed clients' expectations. The employees are considered as the company's greatest assets. It is for this reason that in celebrating its 20th Anniversary, hardworking, committed and long serving members of staff were rewarded with parcels of land or financial investments for their future. Indeed, Jonmoore's passion for excellence is fuelled by an impressive, experienced and dynamic team with strong technical and managerial expertise, which deliver innovative solutions to exceed the expectations of the company's clients all over West Africa.

After a successful anniversary celebration late last year, the Company plans to be even more strategic and innovative by continued investment in human capacity development, as well as the implementation of new state-of-the-art technology on its vehicles and maintenance systems. Jonmoore is confident that these measures will better position the company to widen its client base by its ability to meet major logistics and haulage needs of potential investors, such as Volkswagen, Siemens and Nissan, which are poised to enter the Ghanaian market and set up assembly plants.

As Jonmoore looks forward to its golden jubilee anniversary, it deems the combination of expertise, inventiveness and specialised equipment as the key ingredients to the company remaining relevant into the future.

By Yaw Kwansa