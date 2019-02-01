UN lays out steps for easing C.Africa arms embargo

The United Nations has 13,000 peacekeepers in the Central African Republic, tasked with supporting efforts to restore stability. By SABER JENDOUBI (AFP/File)

The UN Security Council on Thursday agreed to open the door to a possible easing of the arms embargo on the Central African Republic to allow weapons supplies for government forces fighting militias who control much of the country.

The council unanimously adopted a French-drafted resolution that calls for a review of the arms embargo by September if the Bangui government meets a series of benchmarks.

The United Nations arms embargo was imposed in 2013 when the country descended into bloodletting after President Francois Bozize, a Christian, was overthrown by mainly Muslim Seleka rebels.

Former colonial ruler France intervened militarily under a UN mandate, pushing the Seleka from power, and a UN peacekeeping mission, known as MINUSCA, was established to help restore stability.

The government in Bangui has repeatedly called for the restrictions to be lifted to allow arms supplies to shore up its security forces fighting militias that hold sway in most regions outside the capital.

Thousands of people have been killed during violence in the Central African Republic, one of Africa's poorest countries, where a quarter of the population have fled their homes because of unrest.

The council decided to extend the arms embargo until January 2020 but laid out steps that could lead to a partial lifting.

A series of benchmarks to be agreed by April will set goals to meet in reforming the security sector, disarming militias, managing weapons and ammunition.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will submit a report by the end of July on whether the government has met the benchmarks after Bangui presents its own findings by June 30.

The arms embargo will be reviewed by September 30 "in light of this assessment," according to the resolution.