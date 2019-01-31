EC Declares NPP’s Lydia Alhassan Winner Of Controversial Ayawaso West Wuogon By-Election

New Patriotic Party's parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, has won by a landslide victory the by-election held in the area on Thursday.

She won the poll by 12, 041 votes with the closest contender, Delali Kwasi Brempong, the National Democratic Congress' candidate polling 5, 341 votes.

William Dowokpor of the Progressive People's Party (PPP) and Clement Boadi of the Liberal Party of Ghana both managed a paltry 102 and 17 votes respectively.

The NDC pulled out of the election earlier on Thursday following pockets of violence recorded in parts of the constituency during the by-election.

The by-election was necessitated by the death of the MP for the area, Emmanuel Kyeremanteng Agyarko who was buried last weekend.

Her spouse, Lydia Seyram Alhassan decided to contest the seat to continue from where the late Agyarko left off.

Her last rally prior to the election was graced by President Akufo-Addo and a host of other bigwigs who were there to campaign vigorously for Lydia.

NDC withdrew from the poll earlier in the day, claiming some of their agents and members have been attacked by persons believed to be members of the governing party in security informs.

The party subsequently ordered its polling agents and observers to leave the polling centres.

“In the circumstances, I have conferred with the parliamentary candidate and the leadership of the NDC. We have no option than to withdraw from the ongoing exercise,” the National Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, announced.

Some National Security Operatives allegedly fired gunshots at a polling centre at La Bawaleshie, injuring about six persons believed to be NDC supporters.

Mr. Ofosu Ampofo said the party's candidate, Delali Brempong, was being “held hostage” in the area.

He also said there was “serious intimidation” from national security operatives.

“We have seen people in the attire of national security almost ten at every polling station. What they are doing is shooting indiscriminately, attacking people and intimidating people… Some of our people including Sam George have been attacked.” “As a party, we believe in rule of law. We've been in by-elections before and we don't that we are in a war zone. But this by-election has been turned into a war zone. We cannot subject any of our members to danger because of the election.”

But this did not deter the EC from continuing with the exercise.

NDC orchestrated Ayawaso West Wuogon violence – NPP The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), insisted that the violence was orchestrated by the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, to discredit the election. Addressing the media later on Wednesday, the NPP's Director of Communications, Yaw Buabeng Asamoah, said: “this is a hugely orchestrated attempt by the NDC because they knew from the beginning that they were going to lose.”

NDC MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, was captured on video being assaulted by some security personnel.

By: citinewsroom.com