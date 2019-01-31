Inaccuracy of Your Age

I put it to you that your age is wrong and inaccurate.

Before we go any further, let's define age.

According to the Oxford Dictionary, "age is the length of time that a person has lived or a thing has existed."

When you are asked the question, how old are you? The question is asking for your age.

If age is a measurement of the length of time a person has existed, then the measurement we are using is wrong/inaccurate.

We measure age by the use of date of birth.

The use of date of birth as measurement of age implies you started to exist/live the moment you popped out of a vagina or left a 'womb'.

Let me tell you something about yourself. You started existing/living when a sperm and an egg fused together.

Also you stayed in a 'womb' for a period of time. 6,7,8,9,10,12...months.

And so the accurate measurement of age(how long you've existed/lived) should not start from the day you are born but must start from the moment you began to exist.

I must state that I'm in no way suggesting that we abandon the use of the day we are born as means of measuring age.

In actual sense, the use of the day you born ensures uniformity of measurement and since it will be difficult/almost impossible to trace the exact sperm-egg fusion moment, this method represents the most reliable means of measuring age.

What I'm bringing to your notice is the fact that it is imperfect and implies you began to exist the day you were born.

Date of life( tracing to the day you began to exist) will represent an accurate measurement of the length of time you've existed. The challenge will be how to trace it and the lack of a universal and easy standard of measurement hence the preference of date of birth.

So in a nutshell, you are older than your age suggests because your age measurement by means of the use of date of birth has omitted the time you spent in the 'womb'.

Samuel Cann, Student