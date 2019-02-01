Muntaka Apologises To Ghanaians For Trading Insults With Ken Agyapong

The Minority Chief Whip in Parliament has apologised over Wednesday’s altercations between himself and Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong.

Muntaka Mubarak says he is sorry for trading insults with Mr Agyapong, first in the lobby and then in the chamber of Parliament.

“We are representing people and each and every one of us is a leader in his own right…and I feel very bad about what happened because two wrongs cannot make a right.

“No matter what the provocation, one should have self-restraint . A lot of people have called and I have expressed the same feeling that I wish it never happened. Human as we are, self-preservation is natural and especially when the reaction is unexpected,” he said.

The former Sports Minister said issues in Parliament, sometimes become heated as people argue their cases out.

Some Parliamentarians on Wednesday morning had to physically restrain two of their colleagues as they traded insults on the Floor of the House ahead of sitting.

Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong confronted his Asawase colleague, who had moved a motion on the Floor for the second time referring the NPP Member to Parliament’s Privileges Committee.

Obviously unhappy, Mr Agyapong who took offence, confronted Mr Muntaka Mubarak, raising issues with his utterances and asking that he should be referred to the Privileges Committee.

According to Joy News’ Parliamentary correspondent, Joseph Opoku Gakpo, the two men met in the lobby of the House where the exchanges ensued.

After the exchanges, Mr Mubarak took a seat in the chamber where he sits as the Minority Chief Whip before the day’s session starts.

Mr Agyapong then walks into the chamber in the company of some MPs on the majority side including Effutu MP, Alex Afenyo Markin and started hurling insults at the Asawase MP.

He charged at him but was restrained by some colleague MPs.

The Asawase MP responded as well saying he will teach the Assin Central MP a lesson and that he was ready for him.

But a remorseful Muntaka said he should be forgiven as this will never happen again.

“We are thankful that it did not get to fist exchanges but only stayed at words exchanges. I pray that this never happens again,” he said.

