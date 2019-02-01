Ahmed's Death: Police Invites Anas

Tiger Eye PI, an investigative firm owned by Investigative Journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has revealed that they have met with the police to assist in investigations leading to the death their member, Ahmed Hussein-Suale.

According to Tiger Eye PI, Anas Aremeyaw Anas was invited by the police to provide further details about the death of their team member and the circumstances leading to Ahmed Suale's demise.

Tiger Eye PI disclosed that a tape about threats on Ahmed Suale's life was also sent to the Police two weeks ago to assist them with their investigations.

Tiger Eye in a series of tweets, insists that the tape is significant in unraveling the truth behind the death of Ahmed Suale.

They also disclosed that their lead Investigator, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has been constantly engaging the police prior to Ahmed’s death on the possible prosecution of persons named in the number 12 exposure on corruption in football.

Below is the full statement

“Two weeks ago, Tiger Eye PI submitted a tape to the police to assist them in their investigations into the murder Ahmed Hussein Suale. The tape contains threats on the life of Ahmed and any member of the team who worked on the #Number12 documentary.

Today upon the invitation of the Police, Anas Aremeyaw Anas ( @anasglobal ) met with the police to provide further details about the tape and circumstances surrounding it and why Tiger Eye believes is of significance to the investigation.

Prior to Ahmed's death both, Ahmed and Anas ( @anasglobal ) were constantly meeting the Police ( @GhPoliceService ) and the Attorney General over prosecution of persons mentioned and showed in #Number12 documentary.”

Tiger Eye PI and their lead Investigator Anas Aremeyaw Anas added that they will continue to collaborate with the Police service and the attorney general for the “effective investigations and eventual prosecution” of the culprits.

–Citinewsroom