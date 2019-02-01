Sam George Recounts His Ordeal With Security Officials [Audio]

NDC lawmaker for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Gyata George, who was assaulted by some security officials in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency on Wednesday, where he had gone to monitor a by-election, has been narrating his ordeal to Citi News.

Sam George said his woes begun after he had intervened when the Deputy National Women’s Organizer of the NDC was arrested because she took photos of a group of “hoodlums” who claimed they were with the national security.

“They agreed to let her go. While we were speaking, I saw some of them jump a wall close to the building closer to the NDC candidate’s house.”

“When they were stopped from entering the house of the NDC candidate, they started shooting at the security. They fired several rounds of AK-47.”

Mr. Sam George was seen in a widely circulated video shouting at the security personnel in a parked vehicle, claiming they wanted to kill a man in his house.

It was during the exchange that one of the security men stepped out of the parked pick-up truck of security personnel to slap the MP.

He was then punched by another person in uniform suspected to be part of the security team.

The video circulating on social media indicate that the attack on the MP resulted in fisticuffs between the police and supporters of the NDC.

Speaking on Eyewitness News after the incident, Sam George gave a vivid account of what transpired.

He said at a point, he went to hide to save his life after he realized that the attack was becoming too much.

The NDC eventually withdrew from the by-election, by ordering all of their agents to leave the polling centres.

Click below to listen to Sam George’s full account:

