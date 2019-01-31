Why The US Bases Occupying Africa Is A Threat To The Continent

Did the Nigerian leader, Buhari ask Trump, how many Boko Haram terrorists has the US military killed in Nigeria?

Between the Horn of Africa, Sahel and Libya, the US government has installed thirty-four bases and in addition, the government has stationed 4,000 men in the historic base of Djibouti, including 14 main and 20 secondary bases, more or less visible and equipped, in the three areas in which the United States participates in the fight against terrorism with 7,200 military.

According to the US government, they aim to defeat their enemies, such as al - Shabaab militiamen in Somalia and the Horn of Africa, al Qaeda in Libya and in the Sahel, Boko Haram in the area of Lake Chad and the pirates in the Gulf of Guinea. But if I am an African leader or the Nigerian leader, I will ask the US government, “how many Boko Haram terrorists have the US army killed since they started terrorizing innocent Nigerians, including school children?”

The US government has a plan for everything it does and that plan remains a secret. Even if they release the information to the media, the real plan which led to the installation of their bases in Africa will never be released. Africa has been raped, looted, criminalized and pushed to its limit. Who knows what will happen if the continent can’t take it any longer?

Africans carried the faeces of Europeans and Americans, during slavery, colonization, and Apartheid, surprisingly, despite the abolition of slavery, and how independence swept through Africa, African leaders have taken over; doing the same tasks for Europe and America because of their laziness and the financial assistance the foreign governments give them.

The documentation of Africom, released by an investigative team confirms the increasing weight of drones, used both in surveillance and to carry out attacks. Once again, how many Boko Haram terrorists has the US government killed? Nobody cares about Africa. Europe and America are interested in Africa because of the continent's resources.

The installations of the US bases in Africa are for their own interest but not in the interest of Africa. In fact, Africa faces a serious threat of terrorism because of the US presence on African soil. Every hate towards America is following them where ever they go. Thus, since they have a number of bases in Africa, the continent can possibly be a target to terrorists. It's a very wise decision that Ghanaians demonstrated against the setting up of a US military base in Ghana.

Among all the seven continents, Africa stands alone. The continent doesn't interfere in any governments' business, yet it's the only continent which has suffered a great deal at the hands of the USA and Europe, why? Why can't they leave Africa alone?

The Ghanaian government knows his country faces the threat of terrorism because of America, this is the reason Nana Akufo Addo warn Ghanaians against possible terrorists attack. His warnings led to this article: “Nana Akufo-Addo, Why Do Care About Terrorism But Not Ebola? - https://www.modernghana.com/news/893643/nana-akufo-addo-why-do-you-care-about-terrorism-but-not-ebo.html

Although Washington recently announced a reduction of its military presence in Africa by 10%, no bases will actually be closed. On the contrary, it is preparing to make another fully operational in Niger, in Agadez, a crossroads of terrorists and a transit point for migrants, the construction of a drone base that will cost the United States 100 million dollars.

With such military bases in many African countries, the continent can never grow to be independent. Africa even doesn’t have any chance to defeat America if they start all over again subjecting us to bondage, slavery, colonialism, and Apartheid. Of course, they know that can never be possible but Aids and Ebola can be possible.

African leaders will live to regret if they don’t change their stupid and selfish ways. They must continue to take the foreign aid from those sheep in wolf clothing, but just as the slaves revolted against their masters, there is hope that Africa will liberate itself from foreign aggression and medical crimes, under new leaders, some years to come.