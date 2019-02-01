Ghana Post Boss, New Board Members Visit Asantehene

The Ghana Post Board and some top management officers of the Ghana Post Company Limited, on Wednesday paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

The Ghana Post delegation was led by its Board Chairman, Mr. George Afedzi Hayford, with other members including Mr. James Kwofie, Managing Director, Mr. Yiadom B. Kessie, Ms. Abena Durowaa Mensah, Mr. Frederick Akuffo-Gyimah, and Mr. Michael Nana Yaw Aduhene Adu-Darko, all board members.

The purpose of the visit was to introduce the new board of directors to the Asantehene and thank him for his support for the company over the years.

Mr. Kwofie, the Managing Director, mentioned that one area he paid attention to in moving the company forward was service delivery.

The MD indicated that over the past two years, critical steps have been taken by the management team to put Ghana Post back on track in the delivery of postal services across the country.

“To this end, Logistical support and customer service have seen significant improvement leading to a more reliable, safer and faster Ghana Post Company,” the MD emphasized.

Patronage has increased in EMS and parcels delivery, with the institution of the digital address, which is an enabler for accurate location deliveries.

Touching on his vision for the year 2019, the Ghana Post MD said he is looking forward to taking advantage of new innovations in technology to diversify the company’s product offerings.

“We are fully going to make our expanded postal services easily accessible to everyone across the country. The post office will this year focus on becoming a life facilitator which implies that no matter your location in Ghana, you can access the post office for our various essential services,” Mr. James Kwofie

In a short remark, Mr. George Afedzi Hayford, who was humbled by the Asantehene’s kind reception and in-depth knowledge of the trends in postal industry, thanked the King for his support so far on behalf of the company.

The Board Chairman, on behalf of the new Board, indicated his readiness to work together with the team to consolidate the gains made in the last two years and find long term solutions to critical legacy challenges.

–citnewsroom