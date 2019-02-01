Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
55 minutes ago | General News

IGP Orders CID Boss To Speed Up Investigation Into By-election Chaos

By Modern Ghana
IGP Orders CID Boss To Speed Up Investigation Into By-election Chaos

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) has directed the Director-General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to speed up probe into the Bawalashie shooting during a by-election which left several others injured.

In a statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs, Sheila Kessie Abayie-Buckman, Thursday, it said there was no casualty in the incident during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.

It said, however, that the shooting led to the injury of six people, who are responding to treatment at the Legon and 37 Military Hospitals.

“The general public, especially voters and residents of the constituency are encouraged to remain calm and go about their duties freely without fear as more police officers have been deployed to ensure law and order,” the statement added.

---Myjoyonline

General News
Powered By Modern Ghana
"Fetish Priest Was Contracted To Kill Me"—Rev Sam Korankye Ankrah Reveals
No Death Recorded in Ayawaso Shooting Incident – Police Refutes
Sam George Recounts His Ordeal With Security Officials [Audio]
RTI Bill: Speaker Orders Executives To Indicate Passage Date by Tuesday
TOP STORIES

EC Declares NPP’s Lydia Alhassan Winner Of Controversial Aya...

4 hours ago

NCCE Condemns Violent Attacks And Shootings Incident At Ayaw...

9 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line