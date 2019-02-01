IGP Orders CID Boss To Speed Up Investigation Into By-election Chaos

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) has directed the Director-General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to speed up probe into the Bawalashie shooting during a by-election which left several others injured.

In a statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs, Sheila Kessie Abayie-Buckman, Thursday, it said there was no casualty in the incident during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.

It said, however, that the shooting led to the injury of six people, who are responding to treatment at the Legon and 37 Military Hospitals.

“The general public, especially voters and residents of the constituency are encouraged to remain calm and go about their duties freely without fear as more police officers have been deployed to ensure law and order,” the statement added.

---Myjoyonline