Nurideen Iddrisu Demands Akufo-Addo's Action In By-Election Violence 

One of the flagbearer aspirants in the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has condemned the acts of violence meted out to supporters of the party in the ongoing by-election in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

Nurideen Iddrisu is scandalized by the needless attack on the supporters and has called on the president to investigate the matter.

He made the call, Thursday when he visited scores of injured supporters receiving treatment at the Legon hospital after they sustained gunshot wounds and injuries from assault by hooded security officers.

At least six supporters of the party were admitted to the hospital with varying degrees of injuries, some seriously.

They had been shot at and assaulted after an altercation with the security personnel at a polling station in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

The NDC has since officially withdrawn from the election insisting it would not have the blood of any of its members shed over a by-election.

Nurideen Iddrisu agrees with the decision taken by the party. In a statement issued shortly after visiting the injured persons, the flagbearer aspirant expressed surprise at the failure of the police to make any arrest.

He said the future of our election is challenged if hooded police will be deployed to provide security during elections.

“How can we be safe and go about voting in a peaceful election when you have hooded security men scavenging around polling stations armed with sophisticated weapons?” he asked.

He said the president, must as a matter of urgency condemn the action by the national security and institute an investigation into the attack.

“We must see action from the president. Otherwise, it will be fair to assume he was complicit in this heinous crime which will not bode well for our elections in the future.”

He wished the victims speedy recovery and provided some financial support to them.

Source:Ghana|Myjoyonline.com