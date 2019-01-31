Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
33 minutes ago | Zambia

Zambian women speaking up against men

By Kathy Short - RFI
Florence Devouard/Wikimedia Commons
Florence Devouard/Wikimedia Commons

Some women in Zambia are up in arms against local jobless men, saying they are lazy and parasitic and are happy to  depend on women for their survival.

In a largely conservative society, Zambian women are starting to speak up, challenging the men to act with dignity and take responsibility for themselves in their relations and marriages.

Kathy Short has this report from Lusaka

Zambia
Powered By Modern Ghana
Focus on Africa: Witches run riot in eastern disctrict of Zambia
Zambia's president fires army chiefs
Anti-graft protestors acquitted in Zambia
Zambia court rules president can run again in 2021 vote
TOP STORIES

NCCE Condemns Violent Attacks And Shootings Incident At Ayaw...

4 hours ago

Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu In 'Hot Waters'; Charged With 80 Cou...

7 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line