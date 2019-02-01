Prez Ask GNAT To Back Teaching Sector Reforms

President Nana Akufo-Addo is appealing to the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) to back his government's efforts to reform the teaching sector.

According to the President, his administration is putting in place measures to ensure teachers are trained to meet the demands of a growing society.

“…these reforms form part of government's vision to transform the country's education delivery system, to meet the needs of the 21st century, to produce a skilled and confident workforce and to drive the nation's agenda for industrialisation and modernisation,” he said.

“I appeal to GNAT and all teacher unions to give their full backing to this comprehensive programme,” he added.

Speaking at the commissioning of a building project by GNAT in honour of their first General Secretary, TA Bediako, Akufo-Addo noted that besides the 10% increment in the salary of teachers, the government has started clearing the arrears dating back to 2013.

He added that the government is also working to make sure more of such arrears are not incurred any longer.

President of GNAT, Philippa Larson appealed to the President to ensure that the arrears are duly paid by March 2019.

“Mr. President, on this note, I humbly wish to appeal to intervene and ensure that all outstanding salary and promotion arrears owed to teachers are paid by the end of March, 2019,” she said.

–Myjoyonline