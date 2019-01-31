Jasikan District Hospital Needs Urgent Help

The then-Jasikan Health Centre became a district hospital in June 2002. It is located along the eastern corridor road which is in a complete state of dilapidation. The facility, which serves clients from other districts as well as neighbouring Togo, is the only major referral centre along this stretch of the eastern corridor and it needs urgent attention.

The absence of these services compels the hospital to refer patients elsewhere, increaseing the cost of health services to the people. The hospital’s infrastructure expansion over the years does not commensurate with its current status as a district facility.

The situation, according to the administrator of the hospital, is not the best. Something urgent needs to be done about it, Mathew Abiaw said.

Apart from the absence of an ambulance service and an emergency centre, the hospital also lacks a mortuary, a physiotherapy unit . The centre has inadequate funding and resources to procure basic tools and equipment for use.

District Chief Executive for the area, Lawrence Aziale, lamented on the deplorable nature of the hospital.

According to him, it is necessary that stakeholders help in solving some of the problems faced by the government while government also does its best in providing the necessary logistics for the hospital.

“It is important that stakeholders come on board and help government to provide this essential needs for the hospital,” Mr Aziale said.

He added that the district assembly is working hard to make sure that some basic items are provided for the hospital as soon as possible. He has however appealed to the government and individuals to come to the aid of the hospital.

The hospital needs ambulances, doctors, medical consumables, an upgraded maternity ward, among others to reduce the struggle patients go through at the facility.

It is the hope of all that something urgent is done about the poor nature of the hospital to make life more bearable for the citizens of the area, he ended.

