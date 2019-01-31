Brong Ahafo: Tain Cashew Farmers Get Their Union

Cashew farmers in the Tain District of the Brong Ahafo region have formed a union to improve their activities. Mr. Alexander Bonsu, the chairman of the union called on members to unite so that they could obtain the needed support from the government to enhance their activities.

He said the executive would send a delegation to meet the buyers to negotiate for a stable price for their produces as middlemen usually dictated the price. With the stable price, we assure of quality produce, he said.

According to him, cashew is of good quality when the nuts are dried for at least three days which they are committed to doing this cashew season to ensure the quality of their produce.

He, therefore, appealed to the District Chief Executive and Nananom to make laws to prevent buyers from buying cashew direct at the farms let the buyers get their warehouses in the district.

Mr. Alexander Bonsu advised the farmers to form societies at their localities to support the district union.

Addressing the farmers, the District Chief Executive, lawyer Charity Akua Foriwaa Dwommoh assured the farmers of her support to get buyers established their warehouses in the district. According to her it, it would also enable the Assembly to get the needed revenue as well.

She said the assembly was going to mount barriers at all exit and entry points of the district where it would station revenue officers to collect the cashew tolls.

The DCE mentioned bushfires as the biggest threat to cashew production in the district, adding that the assembly was poised to reinforce its anti-bushfire bye-laws and also intensify public education to help curtail the menace.

The DCE advised the farmers to always work hand in hand with the agricultural department of the assembly to improve upon their activities.

She also urged the farmers to remain united fighting for a common goal.