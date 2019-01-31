MP for Akwatia, DCE Commission Developmental Projects for Constituents

The Honourable District Chief Executive of Denyembour district assembly, Hon Seth Ofosu Birikorang and Hon. Mercy Adu Guamfi aka Ama Sey(MP) have commissioned some developmental projects undertaken by the District Assembly and the Hon. Member of Parliament for the people of Akwatia Constituency.

These Projects include maternity block and a three classroom block with staff common room and office located at Kusi.

The District Chief Executive for the area, Hon Seth Ofosu Birikorang in his statement made a firm assurance to implement programmes and projects that will help in the development of Denkyembour District as well as its environs.

According to him, the projects will go a long way to affect the lives of their citizenry positively.

The DCE also disclosed that computers have been procured for the community ICT library.

He praised the voting path of the township and requested from them to continue voting massively for the New Patriotic Party for more development in the Constituency and the country as a whole.

Taking turn, the Member of Parliament for Akwatia Constituency, Hon Mercy Adu Gyamfi a.k.a Ama Sey in her address intimated that, the community must cultivate good maintenance culture to help sustain the projects for a long time.

She explained that the Maternity block will help ease pressure on st. Dominic hospital thereby reduce the rate of mortality.

The Traditional Authorities also expressed their profound gratitude to the MP and the District Chief Executive for the beautiful edifice.

They promised to support any project that will help propel the development of the District to a greater heights.