North Tongu Gets $5m To Bosst Agriculture

A multi-million dollar agribusiness, Techno Bicon Agriculture Limited, a subsidiary of Euroget Group, in partnership with Maryna Agriculture Limited, has acquired 11,000 acres of land for the cultivation of different kinds of crops in Aveyime in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region.

About 5million dollars has been set aside to invest in boosting the agricultural activities of the area. This will eventually give employment opportunities to the people of the North Tongu District.

Speaking at a stakeholders meeting held at the North Tongu District Assembly, the managing director of Techno Bicon Agriculture Limited, Dr Said Derez, said the company is committed to helping government achieve its planting for foods and jobs and the “One District, One Factory” policies in the North Tongu District.

According to Derez, the projects would bring job opportunities to the people of the district.

“Our aim is to support the planting for foods and jobs as well as the “One District, One Factory” policies initiated by the government which will bring job opportunities for the youths”

He also mentioned that processing factories would also be set up by the company to enhance the local products in the districts as well as produce goods for domestic consumption.

The DCE for the North Tongu District, Richard Collins Arku expressed gratitude to the company for the opportunity offered to the district to boost the economic activities by helping the people become economic independent.

Collins Arku said the projects is in line with government’s commitment at establishing industries and local businesses in the country.

“This project is welcoming news to us and it is in line with our commitment to establish companies in every part of the country,” Collins Arku said.

The company would also commit resources into infrastructure and other projects in the district to make live better for the various communities.

