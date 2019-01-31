Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Congo

WHO Mourns Health Worker Dead In DR Congo

By Modern Ghana
WHO Mourns Health Worker Dead In DR Congo

The World Health Organization was saddened to hear this morning about the sudden death of a dear colleague in Beni, the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The colleague was deployed from a neighbouring country to Beni to work in the Ebola response, where he supported the administrative team.

The exact cause of death is still under investigation, but a preliminary medical report has ruled out Ebola and violence.

Currently, there are 500 WHO staff deployed in the DRC to support the Ebola response.

Our hearts go out to the family of our colleague. We pay tribute to the many dedicated men and women from across the African region and beyond for their work towards ending the Ebola outbreak in the DRC..

Congo
Powered By Modern Ghana
Dr Congo Seeks UN Help Against Rwanda Rebels On Border
Two DR Congo Soldiers Killed By Ebola Virus
In DR Congo, 3 rebel chiefs surrender in nod to new president
After election upheaval, DR Congo inaugurates new parliament
TOP STORIES

Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu In 'Hot Waters'; Charged With 80 Cou...

2 hours ago

CODEO Condemns Masked Security Officers Presence At Ayawaso ...

2 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line