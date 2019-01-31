Three Children Homes In Sekondi-Takoradi Benefit From EKK Foundation

The Evans Kofi Kwafo Foundation (E.K.K Foundation), last weekend presented toiletries, soft drinks, food items, and detergents to three (3) under-privileged children homes in the Western Region town of Sekondi.

The donation to the three outfits namely; Twin City Special School, Sekondi School for the Deaf and Father’s Home Orphanage forms part of the desire by the Foundation to visit about 100 needy homes in the country.

Speaking to the Ghanaian Observer Newspaper after the tour of the homes as well as feting them, Chief Executive Officer of EKK Foundation, Mr. Evans Kofi Kwafo noted his delight at helping the underprivileged in the society.

He stressed the importance of taking care of such kids at orphanages, adding those kids would one day also rise to become leaders of the country.

‘’ My brother, all that my foundation seeks to do is to bring smiles on the faces of these children and to assure them that they are not forgotten’’, Mr. Kwafo noted with a teary eye.

PLANS:

Enumerating some plans for these underprivileged kids, Mr. Kwafo said the Foundation plans to carry out routine checks on the schools they are visiting.

This, he noted will give the kids hope and comfort to do well in their studies knowing that some people are looking out for their good.

The periodic visits would also assure the authorities of these homes that their activities are being monitored and appreciated by the public.

Mr. Kwafo also posited that the visits will also afford the Foundation the opportunity to know the pressing needs of the homes and help them plan for support.

‘’Our aim as a foundation is to ensure that we cater for kids at orphanages and also visit them regularly to understudy their growth’’, the CEO noted.

DEPUTY REGIONAL MINISTER:

Speaking at the Twin City Special School, Deputy Regional Minister, Mrs. Eugenia Kusi commended the EKK Foundation for the gesture.

The special school, she noted needed such kind of support to augment the subvention government gives to the home as well as many others scattered across the country.

The government, the Deputy Minister stressed cannot cater for the needs of all the homes in the country and would gladly welcome periodic support from philanthropists.

‘’I am happy seeing EKK Foundation lead the way of supporting orphanages and children homes across the country because it is clear government cannot shoulder the burden alone’’, Mrs. Kusi asserted.