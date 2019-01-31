ASEPA Condemns Barbaric Violence At Ayawaso West Wuogon Bye- Elections

The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) has condemned the attacks by masked security officers at polling centers at the ongoing Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election which has led to at least 5 persons being hospitalized.

Reports and accounts from eye witness indicates that the armed men fired several shots and attacked some agents believed to be working for the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The shooting incident lasted 20 minutes until police intervened with Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Honorable Sam George reported to have also been attacked.

In the Press Release from ASEPA dated January 31, 2019, they described the happening as unfortunate whiles citing that the government and state security agencies would be held responsible appropriately by civil society.

They continue; “Secondly, We demand that the Electoral Commission calls off this elections with immediate effect as the violence may have marred the transparency and credibility of the process”.

“As it stands there are reports that the largest opposition party the NDC has pulled out of the race amidst intimation and attacks on its members”.

“The Electoral Commission cannot go on with this important by- election when the opposition party has pulled out on legitimate grounds of electoral violence”.

ASEPA has additionally called on the security agencies to as a matter of urgency take up the matter and look into it in order to bring the perpetrators to book. They have also charged Government to respond to this impasse appropriately and responsibly to restore sanity back into our democratic process.

BELOW IS THE FULL STATEMENT FROM ASEPA

PRESS RELEASE

31-01-2019

PRESS STATEMENT BY ASEPA ON THE VOILENCE AT AYAWASO WEST WUOGON BYE- ELECTIONS- ASEPA CHARGES ELECTORAL COMMISSION TO CALL OF ELECTIONS

ASEPA has received with shock news and Pictorial evidences from independent observers on the grounds in Ayawaso West Wuogon monitoring the elections of alleged gun and physical violence inflicted upon potential voters and observers by unknown Paramilitary forces.

Confirmed reports we have received this morning indicates that 6 people were shot this morning and rushed to the Hospital.

One of them was pronounced dead on arrival as the remaining 5 are still in critical condition in various hospitals here in Accra.

First of all We condemn this barbaric act of electoral voilence.

This is rather unfortunate and the government and state security agencies would be held responsible appropriately by civil society.

Secondly, We demand that the Electoral Commission calls off this elections with immidiate effect as the voilence may have marred the transparency and credibility of the process.

As it stands there are reports that the largest opposition party the NDC has pulled out of the race amidst intimation and attacks on its members.

The Electoral Commission cannot go on with this important by- election when the opposition party has pulled out on legitimate grounds of electoral voilence.

Other Independent observers have also pulled out of the monitoring process.

We charge the Security Agencies to take immidiate steps to stabilise the situation in order to preserve lives and properties.

We call on the President who is the Commander in Chief of the Security Forces to address the Nation immidiately on this unfortunate incident to restore order and confidence back in the security forces.

As civil society, we demand answers from the President on the involvement of para- military forces suspected to be known affiliates of the ruling Government.

We are charging Government to respond to this impasse appropriately and responsibly to restore sanity back into our democratic process.

SIGNED:

Mensah Thompson

Executive Director,ASEPA

0542120628

Cc.

Chairman,Electoral Commission

The President of Ghana

The Chairman,Peace Council

All Civil Society Orgs

All Media Houses