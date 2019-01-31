EOCO Arrests 2 For Illegally Removing Zylofon Media Properties

The Economic & Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has arrested two(2) individuals who were allegedly illegally removing properties of Zylofon Media, a subsidiary of embattled gold collectibles firm, Menzgold Ghana Limited.

According to EOCO, the two suspects were arrested on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, whilst removing the properties.

They were said to have been nabbed with 10 air conditioners belonging to Zylofon Media.

That was after an Accra High Court had ordered EOCO to secure all properties belonging to Menzgold and all its subsidiaries.

It would be recalled that on January 29, 2019, EOCO issued a statement signed by its Head of Public Affairs, Jacqueline Avotri, announcing that it had been granted a court order to secure all Menzgold and its subsidiaries properties, warning the public that it would be a contempt for anyone to be in possession of the properties.

But, Madam Avotri told journalists in Accra today that the suspects in spite of the Court’s order went ahead to remove the properties and intelligence led to their arrest.

She said, “This move was to enforce the court order confirming the freezing of properties of Menzgold Ghana Limited and other associated companies as indicated in our press release dated 29th January 2019.”

The Deputy Executive Director of EOCO, Nana Antwi, told journalists that the identities of the suspects will be made public after preliminary questioning.

He said about 20 cars and several landed properties have so far been secured.

Source: Daily Guide