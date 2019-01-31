Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
27 minutes ago | General News

EOCO Arrests 2 For Illegally Removing Zylofon Media Properties

By Modern Ghana
EOCO Arrests 2 For Illegally Removing Zylofon Media Properties

The Economic & Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has arrested two(2) individuals who were allegedly illegally removing properties of Zylofon Media, a subsidiary of embattled gold collectibles firm, Menzgold Ghana Limited.

According to EOCO, the two suspects were arrested on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, whilst removing the properties.

They were said to have been nabbed with 10 air conditioners belonging to Zylofon Media.

That was after an Accra High Court had ordered EOCO to secure all properties belonging to Menzgold and all its subsidiaries.

It would be recalled that on January 29, 2019, EOCO issued a statement signed by its Head of Public Affairs, Jacqueline Avotri, announcing that it had been granted a court order to secure all Menzgold and its subsidiaries properties, warning the public that it would be a contempt for anyone to be in possession of the properties.

But, Madam Avotri told journalists in Accra today that the suspects in spite of the Court’s order went ahead to remove the properties and intelligence led to their arrest.

131201934131 sxoaredq5l menzgold2

She said, “This move was to enforce the court order confirming the freezing of properties of Menzgold Ghana Limited and other associated companies as indicated in our press release dated 29th January 2019.”

The Deputy Executive Director of EOCO, Nana Antwi, told journalists that the identities of the suspects will be made public after preliminary questioning.

He said about 20 cars and several landed properties have so far been secured.

Source: Daily Guide

General News
Powered By Modern Ghana
ASEPA Condemns Barbaric Violence At Ayawaso West Wuogon Bye- Elections
Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu In 'Hot Waters'; Charged With 80 Counts Of Stealing, Causing Financial Loss
Ho: 7 Medical Reception Station Operating Theater Inaugurated
Kejetia Roads Opened
TOP STORIES

Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu In 'Hot Waters'; Charged With 80 Cou...

44 minutes ago

CODEO Condemns Masked Security Officers Presence At Ayawaso ...

55 minutes ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line