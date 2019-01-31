Government Seeking For Sustainable Funds For Ghana-Burkina Railway Line—Deputy Minister

The government of Ghana is seeking for more sustainable and qualitative money for the construction of the 1,300km long railway interconnectivity between Ghana and Burkina Faso, Hon. Andy Appiah Kubi has said.

The project which begins from Tema and would travel through Akosombo, Ho, Hohoe, through Yendi, and Paga on its way to Burkina Faso’s capital, Ouagadougou will be done on a Build-Operate & Transfer (BOT) policy, the deputy minister added.

Stressing on the financial module of the project during a stakeholders meeting at Ho in the Volta region, the Asante Akyem North legislator said the government will be more circumspect and careful in selecting partners for the largest railway interconnectivity project to be taken in West Africa as some companies had hoodwinked and shortchanged the country in deals like this in some time past. "The companies to be selected must exhibit technological competence and must have the financial muscle to shore up the project".

He also reiterated that the technical team to study the proposals of interested partners wouldn't consider any source of funding that wouldn't stand the test of time. "These days, you can have a source of funding that will dry up in the next day and so we must be careful this time round that the financing that will be sourced will be more quality and sustainable".

To this end, the Deputy Railways Minister said the technical team for the project will visit the interested financial institutions to ascertain the veracity of their claims in having the financial prowess to support the project.

He, therefore, called on the chiefs and all and sundry who matters in the project to be a part of this history-making infrastructure for the benefit of the country and all.