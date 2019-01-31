Consolidated Bank Ghana Ready To Transform Banking In Ghana

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited (CBG), Mr. Daniel Wilson Addo, has indicated that the bank is ready to transform the face of banking in Ghana, with its technology-led customer-centric approach to banking.

According to him, the banking sector plays a very crucial role in Ghana's economy, having clearly demonstrated the capacity to contribute enormously to the general economic growth.

“We are excited about the comprehensive and innovative value proposition we have put together for our customers. This year will be exceptional as we build on the foundation that has already been laid to drive the agenda of transforming CBG and indeed the entire banking industry. We are committed to playing our part to build a strong and resilient banking sector to support robust macroeconomic growth” .

“This will naturally require that our risk management systems and governance practices are cutting edge and on par with the best practices in any international bank”, he added.

“We want to be at the forefront of innovation in the banking sector to add value to our clients businesses and serve them better”, he added.

Mr. Daniel Wilson Addo explained that robust product portfolios and technological infrastructure have been put in place by his outfit to ensure that the bank attains the necessary height needed to achieve the agenda to transform the banking sector in Ghana.

“We embarked on widespread internal reforms after the establishment of CBG with a view to establishing strong controls, deepening customer relationships and achieving operational efficiency. We continue to reiterate to customers trust us and continue to transact business with any of the bank’s branches nationwide”.

The CBG CEO further assured that the bank has in the last few months implemented measures to ensure that customer needs are met in the various branches of the bank. He was quick to add that 'deposits of customers are equally safe due to our intervention'.

Source: Citinewsroom.com|Ghana