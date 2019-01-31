Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Ghana's Democracy Under Threat Under President Akufo-Addo - NDC

Ghana's Democracy Under Threat Under President Akufo-Addo - NDC

The opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) has described Ghana’s democracy as being under siege.

According to the party, “under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo and the Inspector General of Police, David Asante Apeatu, Ghana’s democracy is under threat.”

The party’s Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo made these remarks in a press conference Thursday to officially announce the party’s withdrawal from the ongoing Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.

Just hours into the by-election, some armed men clothed in National Security apparel stormed the La Bawalashie Presby polling station.

Eyewitnesses say the armed men fired shots and attacked some agents believed to be opposition NDC agents. The shots lasted 20 minutes. Police intervened as the attacks continued.

Recounting their own version of incidents at the election grounds, which had informed their position, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo said unknown men “shot indiscriminately.” “We have evidence here to show you,” he said showing gun pellets.

He made the point that “our parliamentary candidate’s house was beseeched and as a result. Eight people were injured. The Parliamentary candidate was almost under house arrest.”

“The NDC cannot and will not be part of this exercise,” he added.

Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

