Never Give Up - Pep Lecture To My Students At UDS

I can imagine the “breaking” question on campus now; “is it true that Mr Tando has travelled out of the country?”

Well I respond with mixed feelings, it’s true. Mixed feelings to the extent that I am happy am pursuing one of my DREAMS and sorry to current students. I will miss all of you guys bunch for the priceless moments we shared, learning together. Trust that Dean will find you a more capable and interesting fellow in my stead. For those on National Service and post National Service, I have a great message for you too.

Remember all the essential lessons we shared in class and continue to persevere. This lecture is not one of our usual so you can be sure that there won’t be exams coming after. However, not with the real issues most of you have started confronting. This lecture will be alive for those of you who care to reflect.

I know some of you still have resits, writing whiles on national service, some have gone ahead to establish families, some earned scholarships for further studies both here and abroad including law faculties, and some are lucky with jobs whiles many are still searching for jobs or life partners. Each of these usher us into new rungs of challenges.

Whether still in school, with resit or out of school, I say to you, never give up, keep pushing. Getting use to a side of life; hardship or comfort, only limit you to others constructions about your being. You do not belong to where life places you unless you believe you belong there. Each and everyone of you belongs to where you believe you belong. If you think you belong to third class and trails, that is where you will be, if you think you belong to those who have masters and PhDs, you belong there, if you think you belong to those who have no jobs, my dear you belong there, if you think you belong to those who enjoy beautiful marriages at young age, you are there too.

Let me tell you why the believe factor works. Where you believe is where you are right? So if you had a resit or third class and you think you are doomed with how a lecturer or the university graded you, then psychologically it damages your spirit to fight harder in subsequent opportunities life opens to you. I came across some of you with real challenges; school fees, feeding, marriage [those schooling especially the ladies], work place, etc. You will all sail through. Believe it.

You do not belong where you are; who or what we say you are. You belong where you believe you belong to. So forgive that Lecturer and believe in yourself. Many of us who teach you have no idea the dreams you guys have but you know how much those dreams mean to you. Dream, believe and fight on!

In my case, my Bachelors supervisor decided to grade me a C in a six credits project. Now that’s a big deal. C in six credits for a final student means a lot to a student with big dreams like me. [For reasons why he had to extend me, the group leader and writer of the work, a C, whiles others who could barely recall the project title, had As, that is a matter for another day]. I soliloquise at the notice board in awe that “I am not a C student, no, I am not”. With that, I forgave the process so I could spare myself the bitterness. I moved on quietly. Many funny obstacles happened in my life at various times. Some could even earn me admission at the psychiatry hospital. Yet I forgave and moved on quietly for my dreams were bigger than those dramatic moments and I had attached time to every dream so no time to wail.

Carefully note the next lesson, fight quiet battles when you THINK people offend you. Let them wonder how you survived or are surviving despite what they threw at you. From life experience I am unable to share much of this with you but that my Lecturer was very proud when he read on Vice Chancellors annual report that there were Mphil and Msc qualifying my name. Three surprises; First of all, what was my name doing there? Two Masters degrees? Now a Lecturer here? You can guess the pride if he discovers that I have even moved on to the University of Great Manchester in pursuance of the ULTIMATE DEGREE; DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY (PhD)

Now that is the kind of challenge I am throwing at all of you. If I ever graded you anything other than you think you are worth, make me proud with your life; either in business, politics, academics, marriage, entrepreneurship etc. Yes MARRIAGE! You can be a great mother too, like my MUM or help a lady be a great mother. I like eulogising my MUM before you a lot and I remember a few of you elected yourselves to remind me of my wife. Hahaha. Well she is also a great Mum to me first, and our sweet Twins.

I will also like you to persevere to polish your social and emotional skills. Many dreams die early because we lack support. It’s true as young as any one of us is, we cannot pursue our big dreams alone. We need contacts, leads and mentors. Now, to survive in our time, its not only about what you know but who you know also. The University is a bigger community to cultivate habits and establish networks. Nurture the relationships that you have with your colleagues and including us. We teach you to compete but in life, the reality is cooperation. You need emotional skills to cooperate with each other. Learn and endure each other. You never know tomorrow.

Essentially, look for people who inspire you. In my case, My MUM is one and our former Dean, Professor Agnes Apusigah is the other. I tell you the blunt truth guys, the best help comes from outside than inside [relatives]. What appears a long journey to the summit of the academic ladder is shorter and possible for me by benevolent people I can never imagine I could ever meet. So always, be on the lookout for possibilities. For these two great women, I take the walk in the picture you see above. That picture is a big statement that there is hope and I am worth their sacrifice.

Yet you may also come across others I like to call FIRE FIGHTERS. Rather than flaming you up, they fight off your fire. They put off your dreams with many excuses whiles offering no alternative or complimentary possibilities. It is hard to defy but Bob Marley says; “Where there is a will, there is always a way”. Be willing and never ever give up on your dreams. No matter what!

Again, do not personalise the actions of fire fighters nor spend time explaining or negotiating common grounds. Their preoccupation is just who they are. Move on, quietly. I was not like this calm but wisdom and patience have combined to turn me into what many perceive as coward. Now even when provoked, I still reply; ‘Noted with thanks” and move quietly, keep your gaze on the bigger picture. Arguing, fighting or personalizing have destructive tendencies and can get you off track amid additional enemies if you are not lucky.

Lastly, don’t give up on Almighty God too. Give prayer a chance to work out miracles for you. Hustle and pray everyday. One day, God will just answer your prayer too! If I, a graduate from Fallahia Islamic School in Wa, a mere “illiterate” Kenkey Seller’s son, who endures the hardship of an abusive environment to single-handedly raise her four boys into great men can be sit at the prestigious Global Development Institute nor teach you in a great University like the University for Development Studies, what cant God do to you too? Grace will find you my dear ones. You have no idea of my background nor how I grew up. And that is why I sincerely mean it when I say I appreciate your struggles but everyone has a cross to bear. Now that’s one of things about my MUM, she never gave up on her children. She stayed and prayed to see all her children to greatness. Pray and work until it happens.

Alright, I have resolved not to also give up on any of you who try. It is for moments like this that I insisted on functional email addresses for any student sitting through my class. My email address is still open to your mails. For your information too, I have also left some of my favourite books behind with some of your colleagues. keep your ears on ground, they may be circulating them after reading so you too could read and share.

Now those with melodious voice can join me sing along……

“….We will get there

Heaven knows how we will get there

We know we will

It will be hard we know

And the road will be muddy and rough

But we'll get there

Heaven knows how we will get there

We know we will……”

See you all at the top of your dreams. NEVER EVER GIVE UP!

Moomin Solahudeen Tando (Phd Candidate, Mphil, Msc)

[email protected]

