Kejetia: ARCC Gives 12-Day Ultimatum To Traders And Hawkers To Vacate Streets

The Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) in conjunction with the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has given a 12 day ultimatum to traders and hawkers who ply their business activities at the unauthorized places around the Kejetia redevelopment project.

This, according to the authorities, is a preparation for the opening of the road networks towards the commissioning of the projected which started in 2015, and their presence will impede the assessment of the texting of the facility.

The road networks which include the road linking Kejetia to Dr Mensah, Pampaso to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) Roundabout, Kejetia to Suame Roundabout and Central market, was scheduled to be opened to traffic on December 16, 2018 but was postponed due to plea by the traders to allow them to do business during the Christmas festivities.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at the office of the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council (RCC), the Ashanti Regional minister, Hon. Simon Osei Mensah, asked the traders should relocate to the satellite markets within and beyond the metropolis such as Race Course, Nana Afia Kobi market, Bohyen market, Adumanu, Abrepo, Atonsu market, Old Tafo, Bantama and others for their commercial activities.

“Now the re-opening of the roads can no longer wait and we are humbly appealing to the traders to vacate these roads. Effective February 11, 2019, nobody will be allowed to sell in the areas/streets, they should move to the satellite markets mentioned” he said.

“The roads would be opened strictly for traffic, not traders. The opening of the roads is not an official opening or commissioning of the Kejetia redevelopment project and therefore traders shouldn’t take advantage to do business there,” Hon. Osei Mensah cautioned.

Hon. Simon Osei Mensah stated that KMA and Information Service Department (ISD) as part of sensitization programme, will visit radio stations and use information vans, respectively, to do public announcements from 8th to 22nd January.

The project which costs $298 million and started in July 2015 was to be completed in January 2018 but was delayed due court matters arising from litigation between private land developers and KMA over pulling down of structures around the project.

The Kumasi redevelopment project is built in three phases, starting from the Kumasi Kejetia Bus Terminal, which is the phase one, at the cost of US$198 million, the second and third phases of the project, valued at US$100 mil­lion, would centre on works at the main Kumasi Central Market.

Read the full statement below

STATEMENT BY HON. SIMON OSEI-MENSAH, THE ASHANTI REGIONAL MINISTER, HON. SIMON OSEI-MENSAH, AT A PRESS CONFERENCE TO BRIEF THE MEDIA ON THE RE-OPENING OF KEJETIA ROADS ON WEDNESDAY 30TH JANUARY, 2019

The purpose for this press conference is to brief the media on preparations towards the re-opening of the Kejetia roads.

As you may recall, the roads around the Kejetia/Central Market Redevelopment Project were closed to traffic in the latter part of 2017. This was to pave way for their rehabilitation which was a key component of the project.

The roads which were closed includes; KomfoAnokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) to Pampaso, Kejetia to Dr. Mensah, Kejetia to Suame Roundabout, Central market Roads among others

As part of the road map towards the official opening of the roads to traffic, the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has been embarking on public education and sensitization to inform the traders/hawkers that;

No trader/hawker would be allowed to trade on the pavements and streets or any open space around the project.

The traders/hawkers should relocate to the satellite markets within and beyond the Metropolis. Eg. Race Course, Nana AfiaKobi market, Bohyen market, Adumanu, Abrepo, Atonsu market, Old Tafo, Bantama etc.

There are about 34 Satelite markets where the traders can find space for their commercial activities. The list is attached.

The roads would be opened strictly to only traffic and not traders.

The opening of the roads is not official opening of the Kejetia Project etc.

MAJOR ACTIVITIES:

Some of the major activities undertaken with regards to the sensitization programme includes;

EDUCATION AND PUBLICITY: The use of Information Vans:

The Public Relations Unit in collaboration with the Metro. Information Services Department, through the use of information vans, is sensitizing the public by doing announcements publicly. This exercise was done from 8th to 22nd January, 2019.

Radio Discussions:

As part of the exercise the Public Relations Unit and some Assembly members also visited a number of Radio Stations to educate the public. This exercise is on-going.

METSEC VISIT :

The Metropolitan Security Council (METSEC) made up of the various Security Services also visited the Central Business District (CBD) on Wednesday23rdJanuary, 2019 to observe for the, first hand, the situation on the ground as well as inform and educate the traders on the need to relocate to the various satellite markets in Kumasi to pave way for the opening of the roads around the Kejetia Redevelopment Project.

Stakeholders Meeting with

Commercial Transport Unions:

The Transport Department and the Transport Sub-committee of the Assembly also met the leadership of the various Commercial Transport Unions to sensitize them on measures being put in place for a successful opening of the roads in order to reduce traffic in the city, most especially at the Central Business District (CBD).This meeting was held on Wednesday 23rdJanuary, 2019.

The KMA has made several efforts to decongest and re-open these roads but traders have always appealed for extension of time. During the observation of the final funeral rites of the late Asantehemaa, celebration of Otumfou’s 19th Anniversary Celebration last year, October/Novermber towards the Christmas, when the traders appealed they are permitted to make some sales during the Christmas festivities. All these requests were accepted. Now, the re-opening of the roads can no longer wait and we are humanly appealing to the traders to vacate these roads. Effective 11th February, 2019 nobody will be allowed to sell in the areas/streets mentioned.

STAKEHOLDERS’ SUPPORT

We are indeed grateful to Otumfuo and

Kumasi Traditional Council Members for their avowed quest of helping KMA to sanitize the city and create congenial environment. I am by this Press briefing soliciting for your support to drive the message home to the populace and also educate them on the need to keep our pavements and streets free from commercial activities, while we, as authorities, step up efforts to re-open the roads at Kejetia to traffic.

Your partnership we believe, especially in the area of public education, is key in ensuring the success of the re-opening.

Thank you, once again, for your time and attention.