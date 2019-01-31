2 Stowaways Arrested

TWO GHANAIAN fishermen, who attempted to stow away on board a ship from the Takoradi Port bound for Spain, have been arrested in their botched escape. Security personnel at the port apprehended the suspects who allegedly boarded a ship called Maritime Voyage in an attempt to stow away.

Names of the stowaways were given as Kofi Noun, 19 and Charles Eshun, 20. Both suspects claimed they are fishermen from Takoradi and boarded the vessel from the Takoradi Port at 2:00 am on Sunday January 20, 2019.

They are expected to be arraigned with charges of conspiracy to commit the crime of stowaway, contrary to section 23(1) of the criminal procedure code and Section 179(1) of the Shipping Act 645/2003.

The Tema Port Security Manager, Colonel Joseph Punamane Malik, explained that the crew on board the vessel Maritime Voyage, which was loaded with manganese from the Takoradi Port to Spain, detected the two stowaways on their vessel and had to disembark them at the Tema Port.

According to him, the suspects were on board the vessel for three days. And when they ran out of food, they began to look for a means to feed themselves which eventually led to their arrest.

He said the suspects explained that they thought the vessel was heading to Spain, hence their decision to get on board with a mission to enter Spain in search of greener pastures.

“However, our robust system in place which gives no chance for stowaways gave the suspects up,” the Tema Port Security Manager said.

Colonel Punamane disclosed that stowaway cases in the country have reduced drastically and that only few naïve people make such attempts.

He advised the youth that it is dangerous to stow away, hence the need for them to desist from the practice.

Source: Daily Guide