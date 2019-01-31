NAM1’s Dad Threatens To Expose Gov't Officials Who Benefited From Menzgold

Father of embattled Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM1, is threatening to go public with names of some persons in authority, who, he indicated, benefited financially from his son but have supported a “scheme” to make him look bad.

The father, who was speaking in an audio in circulation, purported to be part of an interview with Zylofon FM, said the son gave a tune of GH¢ 51 million to the people.

However, he didn't state on clear terms why the money was given, but added that he would speak at the right time.

“These top officials want to make my son the bad person after taking GH¢ 51 million but at the right time, I will do that because I am not afraid of anyone,” he stated.

NAM1's father, whose real name is readily unknown, revealed that “we will curse anyone who has taken money from my son and calls him a thief. If my son has stolen anything from you, come forward and expose him. I have evidence of monies collected from my son and I will expose all of them. Time will tell.”

This follows the ongoing 'fraud' brouhaha involving NAM1, who also owns Zylofon Music, Zylofon TV, Zylofon FM, among others.

On Tuesday, the Economic & Organised Crimes Office (EOCO) secured a court order to go after all properties belonging to NAM 1.

EOCO warned that any person or employee in possession of any property belonging to the troubled CEO must report at its head office in Accra or constitute contempt of court.

Hours after the warning, Zylofon TV and Zylofon FM also issued a statement to announce it has suspended operations from January 30, 2019.

---Daily Guide