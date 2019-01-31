All Hail Re-Awakened Dagbon!

But in ourselves that we are underlings”

THE OUTPOURING OF GOODWILL towards the re-ignited Dagbon reached a climax on January 25th, 2019. All hail Nyab Yoo Naa Abukari Mahama, the new Yaa Naa.

There could have been no better way to express our collective joy than the deluge of congratulations and the personal representations at the coronation of the new Yaa Naa. We could be wrong, but we believe that there are very few occasions that ALL GHANAIANS have come together to celebrate any event, with such pomp and gaiety.

In effect, while saying 'Welcome' to the new Yaa Naa, we are saying 'no' to all those negative thoughts and actions. It has been a bad and tortuous journey from 2002. And sorry to recall the ugly internecine battles that drained the nation's coffers, disarranged security personnel, and stalled developments in that part of the country. The coronation was an occasion that brought out the 'Ghanaianness' in all of us – lovers of peace, unity and progress, all rolled in one. See the beauty of Asante and Ewe Kente; the lure of the fugu and batakari. Everybody was smartly dressed. The Asantehene was represented on the occasion by Daasebre Otuo Serebour, Juabenhene, the Chairman of the Council of State who displayed much of the Asante tradition; and Togbui Afede was there representing the National House of Chiefs. The memorable event has not been seen since 1974 and that was the enskinment of the late Yaa Naa Yakubu Andani II. The coronation of last Friday was chaired by Togbe Afede, the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State in the Volta Region, and the Juabenhene, representing Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene went to the parade ground in a palanquin.

Speeches upon speeches were delivered. The Committee of Eminent Chiefs who brokered the peace we are seeing today had made their mark at the Jubilee House, during the briefing to the President. It must have been hard work – sometimes even bordering on frustration. Need we repeat the adulations heaped upon the Otumfuo Asantehene's Committee? Katherina says in 'The Taming of the Shrew': “Pardon, old father, my mistaking eyes, that have been so bedazzled with the sun that everything I look on seemeth green.”

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa, was not only resplendent in his golden smock and sleek traditional boots; he was also articulate for extolling the new Yaa Naa: “…you are the man to reconcile Dagbon and block the rivalry between the Abudus and Andani's… I will do everything in my power…to assist you to administer this state in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility”.

There was a wild whooping cachinnation when the President remarked: “As I have said before, I am neither Abudu or Andani, but I am Abudani, a person who stands for unity, reconciliation and progress in Dagbon.” How, perfect; how smart! The anagram was very well selected. You may call it: an acronym, a portmanteau name, the hashtag fits the occasion, just as 'Brexit' fits the British intention to exit the European Union: 'British Exit'. It is English and it is apposite. Yes, simply apposite, suiting the occasion.

Ex-President Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings had a nice word for the President and the Eminent Chiefs: “Let me also commend President Akufo Addo for his dedication to the work of the Eminent Chiefs…comprising the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa Suleman Jakpa I and Nayiri Naa Bohogu Abdulai Mahami Sheriga, for their painstaking efforts in bringing about this welcome development”.

The rich Ghanaian culture was on display at the ceremony. Among this was the retinue of persons who accompanied the Chief of Kumbungu, Alhaji Naa Abu Iddrisu II on a 4-day journey to Yendi with a command of a beehive (Logu) with an anointed cow tail to perform his customary duties. There was also a display of fireworks with people either sitting on sweltering fire or walking through it.

The new Yaa Naa was emphatic on his role to ensure peace and rapid development in Dagbon: “…I declare that I shall be just and fair in my rule of Dagbon. I shall do justice to all manner of people in Dagbon, whether they are Dagomba or Anufu; Asante or Konkomba; Moshi or Hausa; Abudu or Andani…” His is a huge charge to re-mould Dagbon, and give meaning to Article 270 of the 1992 constitution which says: “The institution of Chieftaincy, together with its traditional councils as established by customary law, is…… guaranteed.” Let nothing be done to lend support to the critics of chieftaincy.

We need to demonstrate, by deeds and words, that chieftaincy is as alive now as it was in the ancient times before we saw the white man. Already, there is a foretaste of good things goings to Dagbon: the $30 million water system “to replace the old dilapidated water system in Yendi and its catchment area”. There will be a boost for tourism, especially with the fugu and batakari getting the right recognition among Ghanaians. And what about the railway line stretching from Accra to Yendi? Can one imagine what the area can become?

The new Yaa Naa, being the 42nd on the throne has a sleek Jaguar car for his official and unofficial duties. It is yet to be disclosed from whose garage the car gift came. The new Yaa Naa was reticent, but remained quite fascinated by the gift from a “friend”. There is no doubt that he is a man of taste, showing from the expensive Rolex wrist watch he was seen sporting.

The euphoria that Dagbon has brought to Ghana cannot be downplayed. If Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, the Majority Leader was there, so was Haruna Iddrissu, the Minority Leader. If NPP's President Akufo Addo was there, so was NDC's Ex-President John Mahama. If you saw Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of the NDC in a warm embrace with Gabby Otchere – Darko of the NPP, you will understand why everybody is saying: “We are all Ghanaians. We are one people. Please, keep politics out of Dagbon”.

Africanus Owusu-Ansah

[email protected]