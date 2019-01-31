Free SHS: Double Track Ends In 6 Years - Education Minister

THE DOUBLE Track system of the free senior high school (SHS) policy will end in six years' time from now, the Minister for Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh popularly known as Napo, made the announcement in a radio interview on Tuesday.

According to him, government initially promised to end the double track system from five to seven years' time “and we are on course”.

Fake Report

The minister’s statement has therefore rubbished recent news reports that suggested that the double track system would end in September 2019.

Some media outlets had fabricated stories that suggested the double track system would end this year, and attributed it to the Education Minister.

Setting the records straight, Napo said Parliament had granted a US$1.5 million financial support to construct the needed infrastructure in schools.

According to him, there are 700 senior high schools in the country and 395 out of the total number are practising the double track system due to lack of infrastructure.

Napo said government is determined to expand the infrastructural base of the 395 schools so that the double track system could be eliminated.

He announced that contracts would be awarded to qualified contractors, starting from February this year, to expand the infrastructure of the double track schools.

According to him, he is confident that within the next six years, the needed infrastructure would have been provided to help end the double track system.

The Education Minister hailed government for introducing the double track system policy, which he said has several benefits.

Napo said through the double track system over 7,000 teachers have been employed, stressing that the move would surely promote quality education.

The minister said President Akufo-Addo’s government feels proud for introducing the double track system, saying “it has given equal opportunities to all school-going children in the country”.

Source: Daily Guide