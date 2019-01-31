Police Officially Invites Kennedy Agyapong Over Ahmed Hussein's Murder

It has been confirmed that the Ghana Police Service has officially invited Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong for questioning. The invitation was reportedly sent to the office of the Speaker of Parliament yesterday to seek permission for the MP to be interrogated.

It's unclear whether the police invitation has to do with the murder of the undercover private investigative journalist, Ahmed Hussein-Suale of the Tiger Eye PI or Mr. Agyapong's interview with the BBC on the murder of the undercover investigator in which he allegedly accused the police of not having the knack for intelligence and good investigations.

He reportedly told the BBC that he as MP can even do better investigation through genuine intelligence.

According to reports, an initial invitation from the police directly to the MP was not honoured because it did not pass through the Speaker of Parliament.

Near Blows

Yesterday on the floor of parliament, the Assin Central MP was angry with the Minority Chief Whip Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka for dragging him to the Privileges Committee for the second time over his public conduct and utterances which the Minority Chief Whip described as contemptuous of Parliament.

On Tuesday, the NDC MP for Asawase said the time has come for parliament to crack the whip on the Assin Central MP to serve as deterrent to others.

In the ensuing heat yesterday, the Assin Central MP clashed with the Minority Chief Whip and the two traded invectives for some time.

They almost traded blows but for the timely intervention of other colleagues who were there to separate them.

The Assin Central MP described the Asawase MP as a thief who was sacked as Minister of Youth and Sports during the previous Mills administration.

“I challenge you to tell the whole world why you were sacked by Prof. Mills,” he said, stressing that the consistent corrupt activities at the ministry led to his dismissal.

According to Mr. Agyapong, he would expose the bad deeds of Asawase MP to the whole world.

“You are stupid and a thief. I will deal with you,” he fired.

The Minority Leader also strongly hit back, describing the Assin Central MP as 'cocaine dealer.'

“You are a fool too. Who do you think you are? I am ready for you,”

Other MPs prevented the Assin Central MP from approaching the Asawase MP at the front bench and was eventually taken out of the chamber.

All this happened in the absence of the Speaker, Prof Mike Oquaye, but immediately the episode came to an end, the Speaker entered the chamber for business of the day to start.

Source: Daily Guide