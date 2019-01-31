Ayawaso West Wuogon By-election: NDC Pulls Out After Shooting Incident

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has pulled out of the ongoing Ayawaso by-elections.

The National Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo told Joy FM’s Super Morning Show that the party has withdrawn from the elections for security reasons.

“Armed security men besieged our candidate ’s home and we can no longer guarantee the security of our people and our polling agents,” he said.

“We have conferred with our candidate, Delali Kwesi Brempong and he is traumatized by the incident. We also do not believe a single life should be lost in this by-election so we have withdrawn from the process,“ he told Daniel Dadzie.

Background

Just hours into the Ayawaso by-election at the La Bawalashie Presby polling station Thursday, Joy News has confirmed that shots have been fired at the location. Photos obtained by Myjoyonline purport to show blood stains and bullet holes at the station’s grounds.

According to Joy News’ Roland Walker, several dozen security detail wearing black masks and shirts labelled NSC (National Security Council) stormed inside the polling station and began firing shots. The shots lasted 20 minutes. Police intervened as the personnel attacked what is suspected to be NDC activists.

Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, told Daniel Dadzie on the Super Morning Show that at least six people have been critically injured and have been sent to Legon Hospital. Others have been sent to 37 Military Hospital.

Meanwhile, MP for Prampram, Sam Dzata George posted online that he had just been assaulted by several members of the NPP Invicible Forces. He claims that they were wearing NSC shirts as well. George later added that two victims are dead and one is injured.

“[George] is traumatized. When I went to his home he was in the bedroom and couldn’t even move. I don’t understand why people would do this,” Ofosu-Ampofo said.

Joy News cannot independently confirm the number of those dead or injured.

Source: Ghana| Myjoyonline.com