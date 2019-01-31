Recent Kidnappings: Ashanti Regional Police Issue Security Alert

Ashanti Regional Police Command has advised the pubic to be security conscious, following recent kidnappings in some parts of the country.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Godwin Ahianyo, in-charge of the Public Relations Unit of the Command, said it is important that the citizenry do not compromise on their personal security for their own safety.

'We are advising the public to be wary of the way they deal with unknown people, especially via mobile phone, social platforms and other points of contact,' he told the media in Kumasi.

ASP Ahianyo said it is imperative that the residents avoided favours from unknown people, especially drivers since that could put their lives in danger.

'If possible, the citizenry should not board vehicles with tainted glasses or those whose occupants were of suspicious character,' he said.

He called on parents to take interest in the movement of their children, adding that their effective supervision and monitoring was critical to identifying their whereabouts.

ASP Ahianyo said the police were working seriously to create a congenial atmosphere for the people to go about their normal duties without any fear.

He reminded the people not to hesitate to report to their outfit anybody of suspicious behavior found in their communities.

Source: GNA