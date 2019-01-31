Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
1 hour ago | Headlines

Two Shot at La Bawaleshie Polling Station

By Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri
An unconfirmed report suggests that two persons have been shot dead by armed men believed to be NPP's militant group Invisible Forces.

According to reports, some armed personnel dressed in black top and khaki pants with masks ordered some NDC supporters down from a pick up vehicle at the polling station and fired gun shots at them without any provocation.

1312019105314 0f730m4yxs img 20190131 094558 211

Shot in the right leg

As at the time the police rushed to the scene to maintain calm, the group had left. No arrest has been made yet.

The incident which disrupted the voting process has generated into chaos. There are also spots of blood stains at the polling station.

1312019105034 qulxoca443 img 20190131 094713 333

Shot in the abdomen

About 90,000 voters are expected to cast their votes in the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election today to elect a new candidate to replace the late Emmanuel Agyarko.

Stay tune for more...

