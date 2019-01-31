Court Remands Woman For ‘Causing’ Step-Son’s Arm To Be Amputated

The Abura Asebu Kwamankwse Magistrate Court, has remanded into prison custody, Efua Abaduwa, who inflicted cutlass wound on her five-year-old stepson’s hand. She was given a provisional charge of causing harm, and would reappear in court on February 14, 2019.

Also arrested in connection with the case is the father of the victim, David Mensah aged 36, who was also remanded into prison custody by the same court to reappear on the same date.

DSP Irene Oppong, the Central Regional Police Commander, told Citi News “the law will also deal with the father accordingly.”

The victim's father was charged with abetment of crime.

Efua Abaduwa allegedly inflicted cutlass wound on the left arm of her five-year stepson.

The arm allegedly decomposed because it was not treated after the incident which occurred about a month ago.

Meanwhile, the victim, five-year-old Kofi Mensah, has successfully undergone a surgery on the hand at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital and he's currently on admission.

Speaking to Citi News after the successful operation, Dr. Martin Tetteh Monah, head of surgery at the hospital, explained that the boy would need a prosthetic hand which would aid him in his movement. He however added that he was fortunate to have been affected on the left hand since he has the option of using his right.

“He would have the option of using the right hand which can aid him in doing a lot of activities although the left arm is gone,” Dr.Martin Tetteh Monah noted.

He again called on authorities to make sure perpetrators of this crime are brought to book.

According to him, as Ghanaians “we must be observant and help the vulnerable especially children when they are in trouble.”

“It is about time Ghanaians have a fellow feeling for vulnerable “the medical doctor mentioned.

He noted that if people in the community were a little more empathetic, it would have saved the boy’s hand.

He added that the loss of the limb was due to an infection, but added that the boy would be one hundred percent fit to live a normal life again.

“He will live a normal life again,” he noted.

Source: Citinewsroom.com | Ghana