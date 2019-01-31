Two Drowns In a Galamsey Pit

Despite the government plans and actions to curb the increasing rate of illegal mining in the country, the menace is still on its rise as two siblings, Messi Kennedy 25years and Messi Joseph 23years have met their untimely death in Kwakrom an environ in the Sehwi Juaboso District of the Western Region.

Hon. Affum Krobo, in an interview this morning confirmed the news to modernghana correspondent in an interview and added that, the body was sent to the Juaboso Government Hospital for the bodies to be examined before it was later sent to the mortuary.

DSP Isaac Kumnipa, who happens to the district police commander of the area also added that the victims were not found on the exact day that they were drowned but were identified this Tuesday 29th January morning.

He added that the corpses have been deposited at Sefwi Juaboso Government hospital mortuary for further investigation.