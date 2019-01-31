COYEES Wants Gov't to Launch Commission to Inquire Menzgold Saga

The Congress of Youth Economic Empowerment Seekers (COYEES), a group that promotes good governance and rule of law, is calling on government to set up a commission of inquiry into the Menzgold scandal.

The group said the commission should also establish regional desks to collate all affected customers of Menzgold and their corresponding investments to ascertain the total investments locked up in the scheme.

Mr Emmanuel Wilson Junior, Convener of the group, said this at a press conference in Tarkwa.

He said Tarkwa was selected for it's maiden press briefing because the embattled company operated one of it's offices there.

The Convener expressed the hope that the commission of enquiry would unearth the operations of Menzgold and recommend to the President on how to retrieve and pay the customers monies invested in the company.

Mr Willson said COYEES wants the government to ensure that directors, managers and other stakeholders of Menzgold to face the full rigorous of the law.

"We demand an immediate investigation and identification of accounts, assets and properties of stakeholders of Menzgold to be frozen, whiles legal steps should be followed in retrieving the monies and subsequently repaying of all innocent customers" he said.

—GNA