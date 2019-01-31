Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
2 hours ago | Politics

Police Deploys 600 Security Personnel To Ayawaso West Wuogon By-election

By Modern Ghana
File photo
File photo

Some 600 personnel from the Ghana Police Service and Ghana Immigration Service is expected to be deployed to the Ayawaso West Wuogon election centers today.

The Accra Regional Police Command said there will be a high presence security force at all polling stations, collation centres and all other relevant locations associated with the electoral process.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Effia Tenge, who is Head of the Public Affairs Unit in Accra, said in a statement that the police has a firm strategy to ensure the safety and security of electorates, media personnel and all accredited persons involved in the by-election.

Related: Ayawaso West Wuogon register not bloated – EC denies NDC claims

The statement said further that the police will work with the Electoral Commission, sister security agencies and relevant stakeholders to ensure that all electoral materials are safeguarded to secure the integrity of the by-election.

As part of the security measures, police have banned the movement of motorbikes in the constituency during the election period.

The police explained that the ban of motorbikes is to safeguard peace in the area and prevent their use to commit crimes such as the snatching of ballot boxes.

131201920619 i41p266ffa motor compressed

The police have also warned political parties and the candidates to desist from the use of “Macho men” to protect the ballot boxes.

The seat for the constituency became vacant following the death of New Patriotic Party (NPP)'s Emmanuel Kyeremateng Agyarko.

131201920619 typbsferql 74187699.295

Political parties vying for the vacant seat are the New Patriotic Party (NPP), National Democratic Congress (NDC), Progressive People's Party (PPP) and the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG).

The candidates vying are Ms Lydia Seyram Alhassan, NPP; Kwasi Delali Brempong, NDC; William Dowokpor, PPP, and Clement Boadi of the LPG.

—Myjoyonline

