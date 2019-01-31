Yendi Roads Awful, Disappointingly Deplorable

This is the current pictorial view of one of the principal streets in Yendi. The stretch below is specifically, the Yendi-Gusheigu road. This stretch is one of the commercial and busiest roads in Yendi. This same road leads to notable public offices in Yendi municipality namely; Yendi Municipal Assembly, Health Insurance office, Ghana Education Service, Yendi Peace Center, and host other offices. Same road link Yendi to Gusheigu passing through to Nakpanduri to Burkina Faso.

This same road falls under the Eastern Corridor Road project started by the past government of NDC. Lot 6 of the Eastern Corridor road covers Yendi town road(Yendi-Gusheigu stretch) through to Sakpegu-Gusheigu-Nakpanduri roads, which seeks to enhance economic activities, improve the standard of living of the local people and thereby contribute to Government's effort of bringing development and reducing poverty in the Northern and Upper East Regions of the country. Also to foster and facilitate socio-economic development and integration within the West Africa Sub-region.

Today, the said project has stalled for some time now leaving that stretch in a deplorable state making it difficult for commuters. Users of the road have to struggle with potholes making movement difficult to many on that stretch. A day cannot pass without an accident or attempted accident on that road.

Upon all this, no duty-bearer has seen the need to fix this road to facilitate smooth movement on that stretch to boost economic activities. The excuse has always been that it falls under the eastern corridor project; a project which works has come to standstill without no hope of continuation for more than a year now.

We, at the Yendi Youth Parliament on behalf of the people of Yendi, appeal to the Yendi Municipal Assembly and all actors concerned to do something immediately to remedy the difficult experiences commuters have to endure daily on the road just to get to their destinations.

Meanwhile, many of those affected by this deplorable state of the road are taxpayers. These people mostly contribute to the internal revenue of the assembly. We urge the Assembly to take an interim measure to get the potholes fixed pending continuation of the project.

The Assembly, must as a matter of urgency, liaise with appropriate authorities to get this problem addressed before the unwanted happens on the road.

We always wait for disasters before we attend to pressing needs. Indeed, the iron must be attended to, at a time it's hot.

Yendi deserves better!!!!