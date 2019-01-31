Demand For Blood Higher As Against Lower Voluntary Blood Donations

The Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Blood Service, Steve Adae-Baah, has revealed that the demand for blood by the health sectors have exceeded the available blood supply.

He said currently, voluntary blood donations has hit an all-time low.

Speaking in Tema, Steve Adae-Baah, said the country should not be left to reach a point where there will be a declaration of national crises due to the shortage of blood.

"Statistics from the World Health Organization (WHO) indicate that only 62 countries globally get close to 100 percent of their national blood donations, with 34 others still dependent on family replacement blood donors. However, Ghana is not one of these 62 countries, a situation which needs concerted efforts by all to address the loose ends to ensure the availability of safe blood and blood products in the blood bank in order to save lives," he disclosed

He allayed the fears of people in their attempt to donate blood and explained that professionals at the blood bank examine potential blood donors and then take their excess blood and that, they do not just take their blood.

Steve Adae-Baah is, therefore, urging individuals and corporate bodies to donate blood as it comes with benefits to both the donor and the receiver.