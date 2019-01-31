Bloody! Man Who Butchered 4 Persons Was Found Dead With Penis Chopped Off

Residents of Eguafo community in the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abirem municipality, woke up to some bizarre news this morning.

A man believed to be in his 30’s by name Joe and affectionately called Ola was found dead at about 4am in a river without his reproductive organ after butchering four people in the community.

Speaking to Ocean 1TV news, uncle of the deceased Mr. Kojo Ackah said, he was awakened by an announcement from the community’s information center calling on them to go in search of the deceased. Upon enquires, Mr. Ackah was informed that the deceased has butchered his brother Kojo Esuon who was sleeping in the next room and then went ahead to butcher a prophetess in the community by name Maame Hannah as well as one Kofi Alansa and Kojo Blackie and then absconded.

It is, however, unclear reasons behind the butchering of these persons.

Meanwhile, efforts to reach the affected persons have not been successful since they are presently in a critical condition at the hospital.

In an exclusive interview, the daughter of the prophetess Elizabeth Essuon said the deceased broke into their room with a machete in his arm at around 12 midnight on Tuesday dawn so her mother Maame Hannah approached him and asked what his mission was but the deceased did not take it lightly with her and inflicted the cutlass wounds on her. Sensing danger, Elizabeth supported her mother to push the door together with Joe behind them and locked it.

For his part, the Assemblyman for Eguafo – Abirem Michael Botsio electoral area said they cannot ascertain why Joe would do what he did especially since there hasn’t been any mental case recorded against him. He confirmed to Ocean 1TV news that one out of the three persons he butchered died at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital in Abura.

Currently, the body of Joe has been deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital for autopsy whiles police investigations continues.