Why We Must Root Out Corrupt Security Agency Personnel From Our System Quickly

When Nigeria’s billionaire Kidnapper-In-Chief, Chikwudubem Onwuamadike, was arrested by the Nigerian authorities last year, it emerged that his wife and children were actually living in Ghana. He apparently had two luxury homes here and lived under the assumed name, Mr. Asare. Compared to Ghana, Nigeria has a long history of kidnapping. Indeed, it has made the boldest and most hardened criminals involved in it very wealthy individuals.
In light of that, perhaps the question we must pose is: Are minnows from Nigeria’s kidnapping-for-ransom-industry using the kidnapping of young women from ordinary backgrounds in Ghana, as a dry run, to test our system's response to kidnapping - so they can target high-value victims, here, such as expatriate oil company employees: safe in the knowledge that they can devise strategies to outwit Ghana's security agencies?
It is instructive that before the latest allegations of criminal conduct against him were made public, Samuel Udoetuk Wills, the Nigerian man said to be responsible for the Takoradi kidnappings, was apparently on the run after escaping from the cells of a police station where he was being held on a different charge. And from his reported pronouncements, he was was a foreigner who was clearly contemptuous of the police in Ghana. Why so, one wonders?
Clearly, if the personnel of our security agencies is to be able to successfully combat serious crimes such as kidnapping, and contract killings, they must henceforth be more professional in their approach to work. Taking bribes compromises every police officer who does so. Ditto a police officer who demands money from suspects.
We can neither assure the security of our homeland Ghana nor ensure the safety of every resident of this beautiful and relatively peaceful country of ours if personnel of the security agencies is corruptible. In the wake of the recent kidnappings and high profile killings, our system must no longer tolerate corrupt security agency personnel. They are a danger to us all - and must be rooted out of our system quickly. Haaba.
This author has authored 235 publications on Modern Ghana. Author column: KofiThompson
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."
Reproduction is authorised provided the author's permission is granted.
Why We Must Root Out Corrupt Security Agency Personnel From Our System Quickly
When Nigeria’s billionaire Kidnapper-In-Chief, Chikwudubem Onwuamadike, was arrested by the Nigerian authorities last year, it emerged that his wife and children were actually living in Ghana. He apparently had two luxury homes here and lived under the assumed name, Mr. Asare. Compared to Ghana, Nigeria has a long history of kidnapping. Indeed, it has made the boldest and most hardened criminals involved in it very wealthy individuals.
In light of that, perhaps the question we must pose is: Are minnows from Nigeria’s kidnapping-for-ransom-industry using the kidnapping of young women from ordinary backgrounds in Ghana, as a dry run, to test our system's response to kidnapping - so they can target high-value victims, here, such as expatriate oil company employees: safe in the knowledge that they can devise strategies to outwit Ghana's security agencies?
It is instructive that before the latest allegations of criminal conduct against him were made public, Samuel Udoetuk Wills, the Nigerian man said to be responsible for the Takoradi kidnappings, was apparently on the run after escaping from the cells of a police station where he was being held on a different charge. And from his reported pronouncements, he was was a foreigner who was clearly contemptuous of the police in Ghana. Why so, one wonders?
Clearly, if the personnel of our security agencies is to be able to successfully combat serious crimes such as kidnapping, and contract killings, they must henceforth be more professional in their approach to work. Taking bribes compromises every police officer who does so. Ditto a police officer who demands money from suspects.
We can neither assure the security of our homeland Ghana nor ensure the safety of every resident of this beautiful and relatively peaceful country of ours if personnel of the security agencies is corruptible. In the wake of the recent kidnappings and high profile killings, our system must no longer tolerate corrupt security agency personnel. They are a danger to us all - and must be rooted out of our system quickly. Haaba.
This author has authored 235 publications on Modern Ghana.
Author column: KofiThompson
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."
Reproduction is authorised provided the author's permission is granted.
More from Author (235)
1 hour ago
Jan 29, 2019
Jan 27, 2019
Jan 27, 2019
Jan 21, 2019
View More