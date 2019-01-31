Expedite Action To Rescue Abducted Young Ladies---Executive Women Network

The Executive Women Network (EWN), Ghana’s pre-eminent non-profit organisation for professional women and entrepreneurs, has called for expedited action to rescue the abducted young ladies in Takoradi.

In a statement, the Network expressed dismay with the pace of investigations, calling on the security agencies to take swift action to rescue the kidnapped young ladies and to protect the citizenry.

The full statement reads:

The Executive Women Network (EWN) notes with deep concern and dismay the slow pace of investigations and efforts to rescue the 3 abducted young ladies in Takoradi. A nation’s first responsibility is to protect its citizens, especially the most vulnerable. The recent abductions and the subsequent weak response by the State’s Security apparatus is deeply worrying.

The abductions are acts of extreme violence against women, which must be condemned by all. EWN totally condemns this act.

We, however, acknowledge recent developments including the arrests of some suspects in this matter. The recent abductions and the subsequent slow response by the State Security apparatus is worrying.

We therefore call on the leadership of the various Security Services especially the Ghana Police Service and National Security to act swiftly to rescue the kidnapped young ladies in the wake of new leads and bring the perpetrators of these cowardly acts to justice.

The Service has the utmost responsibility to protect all citizens and residents in Ghana. They must rise to the task.

We encourage members of the general public to support the nationwide effort to find the poor victims of this cowardly act. We need the help and support of all to #BringBackOurTaadiGirls.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the affected families. It is our fervent hope that the young ladies will be rescued and reunited with their families imminently.

Signed

Executive Council