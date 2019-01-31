Ayawaso West Wuogon Bye-Election: NDC Pro-Forum-North America Declares Support For Delali Brempong

The NDC PROFESSIONALS FORUM in the United States and Canada has thrown its full support for the party’s parliamentary candidate Delali Kwasi Brempong for tomorrow’s by-election in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

As a professional group, we trust and vouch that the candidate is fully cut for the job. He demonstrates impeccable leadership qualities, competence, accessibility, humility, a problem solver and a good listener with a penchant for open-door policy.

We have no doubt that this by-election at the Ayawaso West Wuogon provides the opportune time for constituents to show their strong disapproval of the mismanagement of the Ghanaian economy under the NPP government.

We call on all constituents to partake in this “electoral revolution” in the constituency; the insensitivity of the Nana Addo led government needs to be resisted and must be resisted with the power of the thumb.

It is clear the NPP has failed to honor its $1million per year per constituency, one district one factory and other promises that has proven to be a deceit. As a group we are worried about the broken promises, corruption, unemployment, wasteful spending, insecurity, the terrible performance of the cedi against other international currencies, horrible state of our national health insurance, astronomical prices of goods and services and the total hardship Ghanaians are going through under the Nana Addo and Dr. Bawumia led administration.

We assure all and sundry, especially ‘non-align voters’ that a vote for the NDC candidate shall signal a new era in the constituency that would translate to a massive reclaim of power from the NPP. Voters must come out in their numbers and vote massively for the NDC candidate.

We also urge the EC to ensure free, fair and transparent elections and also encourage the security detail to ensure there is no intimidation whatsoever during the democratic process.

God bless our homeland Ghana and make it much prosperous.

Signed

Arnold Appiah (President of NDC Pro-Forum-North America)

About NDC Pro-Forum-North America

The NDC Professionals Forum is an association of doctors, nurses, lawyers, lecturers, engineers, communicators, among others within the NDC whose experiences the party can tap in cases that deserve professional advice.

It has branches in the diaspora and across the globe to tap the brains needed to discuss issues of importance to the party and national development. The Pro-Forum was launched on March 6, 2018, on the theme: “Deepening Social Democracy in Contemporary Ghana – Role of NDC Professionals,”

Professor Sam Pee Yalley, a Lawyer and former High Commissioner to India, is the President of the Forum, Prof. Ohene Adjei, former Chief Executive Officer of KATH, is the Vice President, and Dr. Ekow Jehu Appiah, the Country Leader of Ipas Ghana, is the General Secretary. Arnold Appiah is the President of the Pro-Forum North-America.