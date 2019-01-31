APC Ghana Supports President Buhari's Second Bid

The Ghana branch of All Progressives Congress (APC) a Nigerian political party is backing the second term bid of Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari.

They said all the necessary political, social and economic foundations had been laid and that his second term when voted would be a time of harvest for Nigerians.

Ajko speech delivered on behalf of Mr Gideon Samani, Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari at a day's lecture on the achievements of the Nigerian President held in Ghana ahead of the upcoming elections underscored the need for APC members to propagate the success story of the Party.

The meeting sought to urged APC members in the diaspora to canvas votes from relatives back home for President Buhari's second term bid.

He said the APC-led Government had fixed in three years what was destroyed for 16 years under previous administrations and that the Government was moving the country to the next level of harvesting, all the effective policies been implemented.

Mr Samani said APC had a comprehensive policy that was being followed gradually to turn around the economic, social and political fortunes of the country.

'A review of the economy of Nigeria you see a restructuring in many sectors. When you go through these books you will find so many projects that government has completed and some still in the progress that is why we need to give him the second chance,' he said.

Mr Samani commended the APC Ghana chapter members for their unflinching support for the party and appealed to supporters to go home and vote when the election was due to retain the President.

Moses O.T Owharo, Co-Ordinator, Presidential Support Committee, Africa urged supporters of APC Ghana Chapter to continue to campaign to compliment the effort of the APC, re-election campaign goal by harmonizing the all campaign groups to retain President Buhari.

'We all must ensure that Nigeria sustains her democratic gains progressively on the Africa continent and the world at large. Our rule is to mobilize our relatives, friends and all the people back home to vote our president back into office in 2019,' he said.

—GNA