Mion MP Rehab Roads

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Mion Constituency has began construction works to upgrade roads linking Kpabia to Nyentuo (14 kilometres) and Kpabia to Palari (10 kilometres) communities in the Mion District to, among others, help farmers to transport their produce to market centres.

The construction works, financed by Mr Abdul-Aziz Mohammed, using his share of the MPs Common Fund, is to help expand and level the roads, which are narrow and are in bad shape affecting the transportation needs of the people.

The construction works are expected to be completed by the end of next month.

Mr Abdul-Aziz, who inspected the construction works at Kpabia, told the Ghana News Agency that his priority was to ensure that his constituents had access to basic social amenities especially in the areas of education, healthcare and improved road infrastructure to facilitate movement within the constituency.

He said the completion of the construction works on the roads would be a major relief to farmers and other commuters who use the road, especially for transporting their produce to the market as well as ensure smooth transportation of patients to health care facilities on time.

The legislator appealed to Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives to ensure that the MP's Common Funds were released on time to fast-track the implementation of projects that would bring about development

—GNA