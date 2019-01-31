Man Arrested For Sleeping With Three Step Daughters

A 37-year old man has been arrested for having sex with his three step-daughters, impregnated one, and attempted to abort the pregnancy by the police at Twifo Praso in the Central region.

The girls whose ages were given as 20, 18 and 16 years were sexually assaulted in turns in the bush and sometimes in their house at Mbaa Mpe Hia no.2, a village at Twifo Darmang near Twifo Praso.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Irene Oppong who is the Regional Police Public Relations Officer confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency.

She said on Tuesday, January 29, at 0500hrs, the police got hint of the incident and went to Darmang village.

She said at the village, the Police were informed that Tetteh had been summoned to the Chief's Palace where the elders have met to discuss the issue, but the Police moved in to arrest him.

DSP Oppong said during interrogation Tetteh confessed to the crime of incest and has been detained for further investigation, while the victims have been issued with Police medical report forms to attend hospital.

—GNA